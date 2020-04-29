Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:STAF opened at GBX 32.83 ($0.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. Staffline Group has a 52-week low of GBX 15.56 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 840.93 ($11.06). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 69.25.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

