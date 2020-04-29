Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.82 ($3.14).

SLA stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.96) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 213.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 285.62.

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total value of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

