Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential downside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.