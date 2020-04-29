Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

SBUX opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average is $81.87. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 466,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 85,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

