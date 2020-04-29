StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 608.1% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GASS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. StealthGas had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.