Stephens Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $72.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

SBUX stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

