Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,218.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.81. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

