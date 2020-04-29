Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD news, insider Adam J. Shapiro bought 5,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 75,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $384,750.00. Insiders acquired 125,669 shares of company stock valued at $697,266 over the last three months.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

