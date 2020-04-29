Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 71 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $2,351.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,903.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

