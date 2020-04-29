SunTrust Banks Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,158,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,366,000 after purchasing an additional 511,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,082,000 after purchasing an additional 376,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,205,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,407 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after purchasing an additional 301,335 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock worth $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

