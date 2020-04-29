SVB Leerink Weighs in on AstraZeneca plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AZN stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.39.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,556,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,417,000 after acquiring an additional 185,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

