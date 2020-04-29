Synchrony Financial (SYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Synchrony Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Synchrony Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

SYF stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

