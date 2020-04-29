Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 101 ($1.33) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.14 ($1.42).

LON:TALK opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 105.09. The firm has a market cap of $951.18 million and a P/E ratio of 26.77. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38.

In other Talktalk Telecom Group news, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 455,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

