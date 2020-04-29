Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 30,150.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 274.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $73,146,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $980,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $282,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -449.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

