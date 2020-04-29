Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of TCO stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

