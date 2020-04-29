Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2687 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is 97.10%.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

