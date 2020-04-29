Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $11,229,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,286 shares of company stock worth $22,117,823 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

