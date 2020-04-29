The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,833 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

