The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.46. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.