The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 642.27 ($8.45).

LON SGE opened at GBX 610.40 ($8.03) on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 700.52.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

