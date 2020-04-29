Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) vs. Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Head to Head Analysis

Tianyin Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TPIY) and Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Bayer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Bayer 9.07% 13.85% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Bayer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tianyin Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Bayer 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Bayer shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Tianyin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tianyin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 54.39, indicating that its share price is 5,339% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bayer has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tianyin Pharmaceutical and Bayer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tianyin Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bayer $48.23 billion 1.33 $4.58 billion $1.77 9.72

Bayer has higher revenue and earnings than Tianyin Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Bayer beats Tianyin Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Tianyin Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of modernized traditional Chinese medicines and other pharmaceuticals in China. Its products address significant medical needs in the therapeutic areas spanning internal medicines, gynecology, hepatology, otolaryngology, urology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, dermatology and pediatrics. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents. The Consumer Health segment markets nonprescription over-the-counter medicines, medical products, cosmetics, and self-care solutions in the dermatology, nutritional supplements, pain and cardiovascular risk prevention, digestive health, allergy, cold and cough, foot care, and sun protection categories. The Crop Science segment offers chemical and biological crop protection products, improved plant traits, seeds, digital solution, and pest and weed control products, as well as customer service for agriculture. This segment also provides breeding, propagation, and production/processing of seeds, including seed dressing. The Animal Health segment develops and markets products and solutions for the prevention and treatment of disease in companion and farm animals to veterinarians. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a collaboration agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas to develop cancer treatments; and research collaboration agreements with Haplogen GmbH and Kyoto University to identify new drugs candidates for the treatment of pulmonary diseases. The company distributes its products through wholesalers, pharmacies, supermarket and drugstore chains, online and other retailers, and hospitals, as well as directly to farmers. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

