Timken (TKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect Timken to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Timken has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.25-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.25 to $4.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Timken to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKR opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 in the last 90 days. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

