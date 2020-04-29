Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TCAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tp Icap from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tp Icap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 375 ($4.93).

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 358.60 ($4.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.17. Tp Icap has a 52 week low of GBX 160.25 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.61.

About Tp Icap

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

