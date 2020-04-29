Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,936 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 3,510 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $7,652,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOG. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

