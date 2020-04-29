Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arcturus Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,312 call options on the company. This is an increase of 732% compared to the typical daily volume of 278 call options.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $434.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.02% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $641,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

