Traders Purchase Large Volume of AudioCodes Call Options (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,402 call options on the company. This is an increase of 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a P/E ratio of 249.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

