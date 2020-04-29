Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,455 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,042% compared to the average daily volume of 215 call options.

LAUR opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $883.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,316,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,977,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

