Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 397.40 ($5.23).

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 361.40 ($4.75) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.36. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

