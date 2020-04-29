Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,388.70 ($18.27).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,079 ($14.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 926.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,393.22. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22).

In related news, insider Marianne Culver purchased 36 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, for a total transaction of £539.28 ($709.39).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

