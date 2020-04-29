TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target Raised to $44.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

TriNet Group stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TriNet Group has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.49. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $165,300.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 80,288 shares worth $4,361,710. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

