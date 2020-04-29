Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

