Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 255.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $5,827,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $847,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $107.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

