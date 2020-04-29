UBS Group Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,546.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,187.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

