Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

