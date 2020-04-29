Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

