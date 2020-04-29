Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Veoneer from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.52.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veoneer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

