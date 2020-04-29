Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) Share Price

News articles about Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTCMKTS:TPAC) have trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trans-Pacific Aerospace earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company Profile

Trans-Pacific Aerospace Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace component parts for commercial and military aircrafts, space vehicles, power plants, and surface and undersea vessels in the United States. It primarily offers self-lubricating spherical bearings, which are integral to the operation of commercial aircrafts and help with various flight-critical tasks, including aircraft flight controls and landing gear.

