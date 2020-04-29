Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Up 68.7% in April

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,128,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Vista Gold comprises about 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 5.09% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.