Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective raised by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSTO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NYSE VSTO opened at $9.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

