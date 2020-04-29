Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,380 ($18.15)) on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($14.27) to GBX 694 ($9.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.40 ($15.28).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 8.23 ($0.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 715.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and a PE ratio of 0.08. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.62).

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,570 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, with a total value of £89,994.60 ($118,382.79). Also, insider Ian Tyler acquired 3,544 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,846.40 ($26,106.81). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 19,124 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,700.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

