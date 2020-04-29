Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Earns Buy Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WD. JMP Securities cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of WD opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.80. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.19 per share, with a total value of $52,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,652.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Insiders have bought 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after buying an additional 158,736 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

