Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

