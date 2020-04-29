Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $186.63.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE:WAT opened at $184.11 on Wednesday. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,380.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.