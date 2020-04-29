Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $115.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $130.50, approximately 4,850,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,791,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,250,044.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,541 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,035,112 shares of company stock worth $26,502,362. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

