Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,278.20 ($16.81).

Get Weir Group alerts:

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 926 ($12.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. Weir Group has a 1 year low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 836.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,272.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -6.20.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.