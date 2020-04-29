Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target to $7.00

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AINV. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $536.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,142.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 69,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 49,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

