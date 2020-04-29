Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $444.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

