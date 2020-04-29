Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 61.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

WABC opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter.

WABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

