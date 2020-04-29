Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

WSR stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $244.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,932 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,767.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSR. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

