William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($1.74) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,927. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

